Robert Emery Chocolate - Pop-up Store

Robert Emery Chocolates festive pop-up store is the perfect destination this holiday season, whether you're searching for thoughtful gifts for friends and family or indulging your own sweet tooth. The store's charming atmosphere, located in the historic Mountain Arts Community Center, is filled with the tempting aroma of handcrafted chocolates, offering a dazzling array of beautifully packaged gift boxes, and festive truffles, perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!). From elegant selections for sophisticated palates to whimsical treats for those with a playful spirit, Robert Emery Chocolates pop-up store provides the ideal opportunity to find the perfect sweet treat to spread holiday cheer or simply savor the rich, luxurious flavors of the season. Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of handcrafted chocolate this holiday season