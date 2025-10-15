Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner
to
Easy Bistro 801 Chestnut St, Tennessee 37402
×
RSV Napa
The winemaker Robert Sinskey
We love when wine maker Robert Sinskey comes to town! He will have his favorite bottles from the Robert Sinskey Vineyard. We want to extend an invitation to join us for an exclusive dinner from chefs Erik Niel and Ben Wilt accompanied by the unique wines from RSV's private collection.
We really hope you can share this experience with us! Tickets include all food & wine plus Eventbrite fees!
Info
Easy Bistro 801 Chestnut St, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Food & Drink