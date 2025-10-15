Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner

to

Easy Bistro 801 Chestnut St, Tennessee 37402

We love when wine maker Robert Sinskey comes to town! He will have his favorite bottles from the Robert Sinskey Vineyard. We want to extend an invitation to join us for an exclusive dinner from chefs Erik Niel and Ben Wilt accompanied by the unique wines from RSV's private collection.

We really hope you can share this experience with us! Tickets include all food & wine plus Eventbrite fees!

Info

Easy Bistro 801 Chestnut St, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
423-266-1121
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner - 2025-10-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner - 2025-10-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner - 2025-10-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner - 2025-10-15 18:00:00 ical