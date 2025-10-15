Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner

× Expand RSV Napa The winemaker Robert Sinskey

We love when wine maker Robert Sinskey comes to town! He will have his favorite bottles from the Robert Sinskey Vineyard. We want to extend an invitation to join us for an exclusive dinner from chefs Erik Niel and Ben Wilt accompanied by the unique wines from RSV's private collection.

We really hope you can share this experience with us! Tickets include all food & wine plus Eventbrite fees!