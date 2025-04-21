Robinson to Present on AI and Learning for Business Lecture Series at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Jeremy Robinson

Southern Adventist University welcomes Jeremy Robinson, vice president of People Development for student-centric Western Governors University in Utah, to speak on “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work-Based Learning” for the E.A. Anderson Lecture on Monday, April 21, beginning promptly at 6:50 p.m. in Room 3205 of Brock Hall on campus.

The E.A. Anderson Lecture Series is an annual feature of the Institute of Ethical Leadership housed within Southern’s School of Business. The free series aims to develop and support leaders through education and experience while fostering ethical marketplace environments. Made possible by the generosity of the late E.A. Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia, the lectures promote expertise and perspectives from business leaders from across the country.

Business casual attire is required for all attendees, continuing education credit is offered, seating is limited, and doors close at 7 p.m. For more information, visit southern.edu/businesslectures.