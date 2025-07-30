× Expand Rock City Rock City's Dog Days of Summer

During Dog Days, guests are encouraged to visit Rock City with their pups! Stroll the scenic Enchanted Trail with your four-legged friend, snap tail-waggin’ pics at pup-themed photo ops, and pick up a free Rock City bandana for your good boy or girl (while supplies last).

GOOD DOG, the former Frazier Avenue hot dog eatery known for its creative menu and famous French fries, will take over the Café 7 kitchen for the evening. Expect signature hot dogs, cold beer specials, and pup cups from Clumpies Ice Cream Co. for furry companions.

Each week, a local rescue or shelter will be on-site to spotlight adoptable dogs and share how guests can support their mission.

Rescue Schedule:

June 18 – Luck’s Rescue (4:30–8 PM)

June 25 – HES Chattanooga (4:30–8 PM)

July 2 – HES Chattanooga (4:30–8 PM)

July 9 – Local Fur Mama (4:30–8 PM)

July 16 – HES Chattanooga (4:30–8 PM)

July 23 – Walker County Animal Shelter (4:30–8 PM)

July 30 – Chain-Free Chattanooga

August 6 – McKamey Animal Center

August 13 – Local Fur Mama (4:30–8 PM)

August 20 – Walker County Animal Shelter (4:30–8 PM)

August 27 – Luck’s Rescue (4:30–8 PM)