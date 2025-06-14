Rock'N The Green At Mary Jane’s

to

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

A High-Spirited Celebration

Live Music starts at 8PM, $15 Cover Charge at Door with valid ID 21+

8 PM Little Heads & Fat Shafts

9PM M.J. Hale

10PM Jack Endelouz & the Family Band

Straight To The Stomach will be setup out front for your munchies

Info

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music
4239948652
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rock'N The Green At Mary Jane’s - 2025-06-14 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock'N The Green At Mary Jane’s - 2025-06-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock'N The Green At Mary Jane’s - 2025-06-14 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock'N The Green At Mary Jane’s - 2025-06-14 20:00:00 ical