Rock the Riverfront Featuring Los Trompos

River City Company, Esrawe + Cadena, Creos, Downtown Detroit Partnership
Rock the Riverfront with Los Trompos is coming to the Chattanooga Green!
Los Trompos is a large-scale, interactive art installation inspired by a toy that has been popular with children around the world since the dawn of time. This installation features eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes, with fabric woven in a traditional Mexican style stretched over the modules to seat several guests at once. Each weekend will feature live music, activities, art vendors and more!
Weekend themes:
•Live DJ every Friday
•March 18 | Culture & Creatives
•March 25 | Get Up & Move
•April 1 | Light Up Chatt Parade
•April 8 | Easter Egg Hunt + Gospel & Jazz
•April 15 | Sips of Latin America Drink Festival
Spring Break:
•April 5-6 | Spring Break Family Fun Day