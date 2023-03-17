Rock the Riverfront Featuring Los Trompos

Chattanooga Green 100 Chestnut Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Los Trompos is a large-scale, interactive art installation inspired by a toy that has been popular with children around the world since the dawn of time. This installation features eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes, with fabric woven in a traditional Mexican style stretched over the modules to seat several guests at once. Each weekend will feature live music, activities, art vendors and more!

Weekend themes:

•Live DJ every Friday

•March 18 | Culture & Creatives

•March 25 | Get Up & Move

•April 1 | Light Up Chatt Parade

•April 8 | Easter Egg Hunt + Gospel & Jazz

•April 15 | Sips of Latin America Drink Festival

Spring Break:

•April 5-6 | Spring Break Family Fun Day

