ROCK FOR TOTS

× Expand Donald Posey Rock 4 Tots

Cover charge for this event is a new unwrapped toy and $5 or $15 with valid ID 21+

Your cover charge (new unwrapped toy or $15) will brighten Christmas morning for the most vulnerable of children in Chattanooga.

Children of women who are bravely seeking safety from domestic violence at their shelter.

Don't forget to buy an extra toy while shopping Black Friday to assure every child has a toy to open Christmas morning.

R﻿ock for Tots with:

G﻿enki Genki Panic linktr.ee/genkigenkipanic

D﻿hd Stay Lit Dusty StayLitDusty.com

D﻿ayz of Deception dayzofdeception.com

m﻿ore TBA