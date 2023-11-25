Donald Posey
Rock 4 Tots
Cover charge for this event is a new unwrapped toy and $5 or $15 with valid ID 21+
Your cover charge (new unwrapped toy or $15) will brighten Christmas morning for the most vulnerable of children in Chattanooga.
Children of women who are bravely seeking safety from domestic violence at their shelter.
Don't forget to buy an extra toy while shopping Black Friday to assure every child has a toy to open Christmas morning.
Rock for Tots with:
Genki Genki Panic linktr.ee/genkigenkipanic
Dhd Stay Lit Dusty StayLitDusty.com
Dayz of Deception dayzofdeception.com
more TBA