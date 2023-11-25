ROCK FOR TOTS

to

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Your cover charge (new unwrapped toy or $15) will brighten Christmas morning for the most vulnerable of children in Chattanooga.

Children of women who are bravely seeking safety from domestic violence.

Cover charge for this event is a new unwrapped toy and $5 or $15 with valid ID 21+

Don't forget to buy an extra toy while shopping Black Friday to assure every child has a toy to open Christmas morning.

R﻿ock for Tots with:

G﻿enki Genki Panic linktr.ee/genkigenkipanic

D﻿hd Stay Lit Dusty StayLitDusty.com

D﻿ayz of Deception dayzofdeception.com

The Dead Yesterday

Info

JJ's Bohemia location pic
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
14239948652
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ROCK FOR TOTS - 2023-11-25 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ROCK FOR TOTS - 2023-11-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ROCK FOR TOTS - 2023-11-25 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ROCK FOR TOTS - 2023-11-25 21:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 11, 2023

Thursday

October 12, 2023

Friday

October 13, 2023

Saturday

October 14, 2023

Sunday

October 15, 2023

Monday

October 16, 2023

Tuesday

October 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours