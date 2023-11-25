× Expand DONALD POSEY ROCK FOR TOTS

Your cover charge (new unwrapped toy or $15) will brighten Christmas morning for the most vulnerable of children in Chattanooga.

Children of women who are bravely seeking safety from domestic violence.

Cover charge for this event is a new unwrapped toy and $5 or $15 with valid ID 21+

Don't forget to buy an extra toy while shopping Black Friday to assure every child has a toy to open Christmas morning.

R﻿ock for Tots with:

G﻿enki Genki Panic linktr.ee/genkigenkipanic

D﻿hd Stay Lit Dusty StayLitDusty.com

D﻿ayz of Deception dayzofdeception.com

The Dead Yesterday