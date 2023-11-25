DONALD POSEY
ROCK FOR TOTS
Your cover charge (new unwrapped toy or $15) will brighten Christmas morning for the most vulnerable of children in Chattanooga.
Children of women who are bravely seeking safety from domestic violence.
Cover charge for this event is a new unwrapped toy and $5 or $15 with valid ID 21+
Don't forget to buy an extra toy while shopping Black Friday to assure every child has a toy to open Christmas morning.
Rock for Tots with:
Genki Genki Panic linktr.ee/genkigenkipanic
Dhd Stay Lit Dusty StayLitDusty.com
Dayz of Deception dayzofdeception.com
The Dead Yesterday