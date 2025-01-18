× Expand ROCK in the USA/The GEM Theatre ROCK in the USA

ROCK in the USA: A Tribute to John Cougar Mellencamp will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30pm. Celebrating the legendary American rocker's blend of heartland rock, folk, and classic hits, the band delivers high-energy performances that pay homage to Mellencamp’s enduring legacy. With a focus on authenticity, Rock in the USA perform iconic tracks like "Jack & Diane," "Small Town," and "Pink Houses," recreating the nostalgia and spirit of 80s and 90s Americana rock. Known for their passionate live shows, ROCK in the USA has earned a reputation as a must-see tribute act. Tickets are $35; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling (706) 625-3132.