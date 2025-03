ROCK YOUR WORLD-A ROCK AND MINERAL, FOSSIL,GEM AND JEWELRY EXTRAVAGANZA

× Expand Mika Papadakis Rock Your World

Don't miss the free, family-friendly fun at ROCK YOUR WORLD, a geological adventure for rock lovers of all ages. Hosted by the Tennessee Valley Rock and Mineral Society, this event will offer over 25 vendors, child-friendly activities, demonstrations, exhibits, door prizes, artisan-made jewelry and a rockin' good time! May 3-4, 2025, 10:00 AM-4 PM, Chester Frost Park Pavilion.