Rocking Blues Double Show

× Expand Alex Lopez You want to see this!

Coming to Chattanooga TN, 2 nationally touring artists that have joined forces to create a special rocking blues concert/event - Billboard chart topping artist The Alex Lopez Xpress(ALX) AND Sweetone recording artist Memphis Lightning. Thursday May 1st at 7PM...

Together it's called the Lightning Xpress tour: Two bands, one stage, one electrifying concert experience...and it's wowing audiences everywhere! The bands blend seamlessly throughout the show to perform songs together and separately in a non-stop 2 1/2 concert

AND Alex and his band (ALX) are returning to Barking Legs where they've made so many friends and fans, for their 3rd year in a row!!

The Lightning Xpress tour is the union of two talented rock/blues artists that has been selling out shows bringing high-energy and great music to venues across the country.