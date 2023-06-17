Roger Harvey's Wizardry in Wood

Special Event: “Roger Harvey’s Wizardry with Wood”

(Reception & Demonstration June 17th, 12:00-3:00pm)

Have you ever wondered how Roger Harvey makes his beautiful objects in wood? Watch him in action at In-Town Gallery as he demonstrates his methods and answers questions about his work. Using curves, complex surfaces and fluid lines, Roger makes his creations soar. Bowls, lamps, and vases become unique. He says, “I don’t want anyone to think ‘boards’ when looking at my work.” Wizardry with Wood, demonstration and reception, will be Saturday, June 17th, 12:00-3:00pm.

Roger Harvey is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. He directed the Arts and Crafts Center there until he received his BFA degree. Originally a potter, he taught on Cape Cod for 11 years before working as a goldsmith in Boston for 8 years. A member of In-Town Gallery since 2011, Roger now specializes in wood.

“I have designed and made objects for as long as I can remember,” says Harvey. “My current passion is wood working, much of which I turn on a lathe using wood that has been carefully aged. The aging allows microorganisms to produce beautiful dark lines called ‘spalting’. I also use a ‘live edge’ technique which incorporates the bark itself as a visual element in the turned object.”

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings, sculpture , pottery, jewelry, photography and works in wood, glass, and metal. Find out more at www.intowngallery.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

