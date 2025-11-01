× Expand IMAX The Rollings Stones are coming to IMAX in December! Presented in IMAX's exclusive 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio, you won't want to miss hearing The Rolling Stones on our mathematically aligned speakers. Tickets are on sale now!

December 10 - December 14

At the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater, Rolling Stones - At the Max will be presented in IMAX's exclusive 1.43 Expanded Aspect Ratio.

First released in 1991, Rolling Stones – At the Max is the critically acclaimed concert film starring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman. Filmed during the band’s 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, the result was the first-ever feature-length IMAX concert film, showcasing the incomparable talents of the Rolling Stones and their stadium-filling power. Packed with career-defining performances of iconic hits including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” “Start Me Up,” and more, the film puts audiences at the heart of the crowd, where every moment is enhanced by IMAX’s unmatched scale and sound.

1 Hours 29 Minutes | NR | 2D

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.