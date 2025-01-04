× Expand Graphic flier by Christiana Key Manifesting a Purposeful Path - 3 Roots & Radiance: A two-day movement and manifestation retreat in Chattanooga

Are you ready to deepen your legacy, connect with your roots, and create intentions that will ripple into future generations? Join us for “Roots & Radiance: Manifesting a Purposeful Path,” a transformative two-day retreat at Crabtree Farms designed to help you cultivate a mindful, intentional life that honors your past and builds a brighter future.

In the serene surroundings of Crabtree Farms, we will come together for a journey that blends ancient wisdom with modern wellness practices. Through yoga, meditation, holistic workshops, and grounding rituals, you’ll be guided to explore your ancestral connections, set meaningful intentions, and manifest your highest potential.

A Sample of the Program:

Day 1: Ancestral Connection & Personal Legacy

Opening Ceremony: Begin with a sacred circle, setting intentions and exploring what it means to be a “good ancestor” in our modern world.

Ancestral Connection Workshop: Learn about your heritage and connect with the wisdom of those who came before you. Dive into your family tree and gain insight into how your ancestry shapes your path.

Vinyasa Alignment Deep Dive: Deconstruct and reconstruct “your flow” with alignment tweaks to help solidify your goals, creating a solid foundation for the rest of your yoga practice to bloom.

Evening Cacao Ceremony: Connect heart and spirit through a cacao ceremony, setting intentions for the impact you wish to create in the world.

In between days, you will be sent home with a dream tea and special journal to help you uncover your life’s purpose, while you sleep!

Day 2: Mindful Manifestation & Holistic Practices

Guided Meditation & Pranayama: Discover clarity and set a personal intention that resonates with your purpose as a future ancestor.

Slow Flow Yoga: A gentle, intentional flow that supports grounding and body connection, incorporating a special mantra for manifestation.

Oil-Making Workshop: Create your own blend of intention-infused oil, a symbol of your commitment to live a life of positive impact.

Burning & Blessing Ritual: Release limiting beliefs and infuse your intentions with strength, sealing your commitment to becoming a mindful, purposeful ancestor.

Closing Sound Bath: Surrender into deep relaxation as sound frequencies align your energy, anchoring your intentions for a life of meaning and legacy.

Each day is filled with spacious breaks, nourishing farm-to-table meals, and time for personal reflection. You’ll leave with a powerful sense of purpose, a guidebook to continue your journey, and a community of like-minded individuals who are ready to support you on your path.

Retreat Highlights:

– Yoga & Meditation: Daily practices to connect with your body and spirit.

– Sacred Ceremonies: Experience cacao, tea, and gratitude ceremonies that bring depth and intention.

– Workshops on Ancestral Healing & Sustainable Living: Hands-on sessions that bridge personal wellness and earth stewardship.

– Personalized Keepsakes: Take home a gift bag filled with meaningful items, including a journal for ancestral reflections, intention-infused oil, and resources to continue your journey.

Details:

Dates: January 4-5, 2025

Location: Crabtree Farms, Chattanooga, TN

Cost: Early-Bird Pricing: $247 | Regular Pricing: $347 (after December 1) | VIP Packages ranging from $447-$777 (including personalized one-on-one sessions and exclusive items) are available.

Who This Retreat Is For:

This retreat is perfect for those who seek to live with purpose, create positive change, and leave a lasting impact. Whether you’re a spiritual seeker, eco-conscious individual, or someone ready to align their goals with a greater sense of legacy, this retreat is designed for you.

Ready to Embark on This Journey?

Space is limited to maintain an intimate, personalized experience. Secure your spot today and take the first step towards becoming a good ancestor, cultivating a legacy of healing, connection, and mindful impact.

Join us at Crabtree Farms and plant the seeds of change.

About Your Facilitator:

Christiana Pranayama is a holistic wellness guide, yoga instructor, and spiritual mentor dedicated to helping individuals cultivate purposeful lives rooted in ancestral wisdom and mindful intention. Through her offerings, including the transformative Roots & Radiance and Sowing Seeds of Legacy retreats, Christiana empowers others to break free from limiting patterns, nurture their connection to the earth, and build legacies of light and radiance.

Inspired by a blend of ancient practices and sustainable living principles, her approach emphasizes the importance of becoming a “good ancestor”—someone who fosters harmony with nature, honors their heritage, and plants seeds of change for generations to come. As a gentle guide on the journey to self-discovery, Christiana’s work encourages profound spiritual fulfillment, holistic wellness, and a legacy of lasting impact.

See more at her website: https://roots2025.christianapranayama.com/retreat