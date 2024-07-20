Rosé Howling Half Day

to

Little Coyote 3950 Tennessee Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

On July 20th from 1-4pm we are partnering with Scenic City Wine for a Rosé Howling Half Day! Here are the details:

- 7 different varieties of rosé

- snacks from Little Coyote paired with each rosé

- discounts on preordering bottles during the event

- $50 plus tax & gratuity

- wear pink or peach like rosé colors

*space is limited to 30 spots!

Info

Little Coyote 3950 Tennessee Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Outdoor
423-800-7483
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rosé Howling Half Day - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rosé Howling Half Day - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rosé Howling Half Day - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rosé Howling Half Day - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 ical