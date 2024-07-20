Rosé Howling Half Day
Little Coyote 3950 Tennessee Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Little Coyote
Matt Olson from Scenic City Wine and Amanda Niel from Little Coyote
On July 20th from 1-4pm we are partnering with Scenic City Wine for a Rosé Howling Half Day! Here are the details:
- 7 different varieties of rosé
- snacks from Little Coyote paired with each rosé
- discounts on preordering bottles during the event
- $50 plus tax & gratuity
- wear pink or peach like rosé colors
*space is limited to 30 spots!
