× Expand Credit to Nate Packard at Memphis Rox. ROXFestSocial Media Assets - 1 Rox Climbing Festival will be held 11/3-11/5 at Stone Fort/LRC in Chattanooga, TN.

Memphis Rox Climbing + Community is thrilled to announce the inaugural Rox Climbing Fest, a celebration of community, diversity and culture featuring featuring education, food, music, camping, climbing and other activities. At Memphis Rox, our ethos is that climbing is the access point to relationships and community engagement. we are proud to feature "Rox Talks" with athletes, industry leaders, and those doing climbing adjacent work. Each talk will be 15 minutes. The Rox Talk speakers are Kai Lightner, Andrew Alexander King, Drew and Sarah Hulsey, Conrad Anker, Abbey Smith, Maureen Beck, Andrew Bisharat, Erik Leon, Phil Henderson, Kate Rutherford, Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard, L. Renee Blount, Scott Lehmann, Shayna Unger, Olivia Hsu, Nate Draughn, Manoah Ainuu, Marie-Louise Nkashama, Ben Mayforth, Paul Jung, Saadiq Anderson-Bey, DJ Ty Latte and more! For added convenience, camping is available on-site at no additional cost and breakfast and lunch will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the event schedule at https://www.memphisrox.org/rox-climbing-festival/