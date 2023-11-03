Rox Climbing Fest

to

Stone Fort Bouldering City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis Rox Climbing + Community is thrilled to announce the inaugural Rox Climbing Fest, a celebration of community, diversity and culture featuring featuring education, food, music, camping, climbing and other activities. At Memphis Rox, our ethos is that climbing is the access point to relationships and community engagement. we are proud to feature "Rox Talks" with athletes, industry leaders, and those doing climbing adjacent work. Each talk will be 15 minutes. The Rox Talk speakers are Kai Lightner, Andrew Alexander King, Drew and Sarah Hulsey, Conrad Anker, Abbey Smith, Maureen Beck, Andrew Bisharat, Erik Leon, Phil Henderson, Kate Rutherford, Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard, L. Renee Blount, Scott Lehmann, Shayna Unger, Olivia Hsu, Nate Draughn, Manoah Ainuu, Marie-Louise Nkashama, Ben Mayforth, Paul Jung, Saadiq Anderson-Bey, DJ Ty Latte and more! For added convenience, camping is available on-site at no additional cost and breakfast and lunch will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the event schedule at https://www.memphisrox.org/rox-climbing-festival/

Info

Stone Fort Bouldering City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rox Climbing Fest - 2023-11-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rox Climbing Fest - 2023-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rox Climbing Fest - 2023-11-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rox Climbing Fest - 2023-11-03 00:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Chattanooga Dining Guide

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

September 23, 2023

Sunday

September 24, 2023

Monday

September 25, 2023

Tuesday

September 26, 2023

Wednesday

September 27, 2023

Thursday

September 28, 2023

Friday

September 29, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours