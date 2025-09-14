Ruby Sunshine Pet Adoption Month Fundraiser!

× Expand Ruby Sunshine Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine is excited to partner with Pet Placement Center this September to support local animals in need! Guests at Ruby Sunshine can add $1, $3, or $5 to their bill to donate directly to Pet Placement Center.

Don’t miss our Pet Adoption Event on 9/14 from 10AM-2PM— come meet adorable adoptable pets and learn how you can make a difference. By dining at Ruby Sunshine, you’re not just enjoying brunch, you’re helping give animals a chance at a forever home.