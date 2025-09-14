Ruby Sunshine Pet Adoption Month Fundraiser!
405 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Ruby Sunshine is excited to partner with Pet Placement Center this September to support local animals in need! Guests at Ruby Sunshine can add $1, $3, or $5 to their bill to donate directly to Pet Placement Center.
Don’t miss our Pet Adoption Event on 9/14 from 10AM-2PM— come meet adorable adoptable pets and learn how you can make a difference. By dining at Ruby Sunshine, you’re not just enjoying brunch, you’re helping give animals a chance at a forever home.