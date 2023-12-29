Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

× Expand The Signal The Signal

Rumours ATL

Soft Rock

Since 2014, Rumours (or Rumours ATL) has set stages ablaze across the U.S. with their scorching Fleetwood Mac renditions. Garnering a reputation as the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band, they've captivated audiences internationally, playing top venues and festivals in the US and abroad. With meticulous attention to detail and infectious energy, Rumours sells out venues and leaves fans dancing, singing, and discovering new facets of Fleetwood Mac's magic at every performance. Believe in miracles and join the unforgettable experience of Rumours.