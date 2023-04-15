Run For Wishes, A Magical 5k

These 5k Run/Walks, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee, will kick off at 9:00 AM and will help grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children in East Tennessee. Participants are encouraged to run or walk dressed as their favorite characters – think princesses, superheroes, wizards, and more. The three-event series include Johnson City, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Join us for these runs/walks and help make wishes come true.

April 15th – Chattanooga

June 3rd – Knoxville

June 17th – Johnson City

