× Expand The Goose Chase Run For Wishes: A Magical 5k for Make A Wish East Tennessee

Run for Wishes: A Magical 5K Walk/Run, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee will kick off at 9:00 AM from Ross’s Landing Park. It will help grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children in East Tennessee. Participants are encouraged to run or walk dressed as their favorite characters, think princesses, superheroes, or wizards - the options are endless. This event is pet friendly!