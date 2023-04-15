Run For Wishes

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. One of 59 chapters in the United States, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is affiliated with Make-A-Wish America. The chapter is an independent 501(c)3 organization and has operated for more than 32 years, serving 36 counties from Chattanooga to the Tri-Cities and the plateau to the eastern border. Over that period nearly 1,750 wishes have been granted to incredible, East Tennessee children battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to critically-ill children – not just terminally-ill kids. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of their medical treatment. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness and therefore they have better outcomes. Nearly 80 percent of wish children make it to adulthood. There are tons and tons of wish alumni in East Tennessee – you might even know one.

Wishes are powerful! They provide hope, strength, and joy. But they only happen with local support. All the required funding, volunteer effort, and in-kind assistance comes from locals. Local support makes local wishes happen.