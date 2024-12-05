Run Woman Run III

× Expand Marlo Drake of Dai Mechelle Marlo Drake of Dai Mechelle

National Coalition of 100 Black Women Chattanooga Chapter Presents the Third Annual Run Woman Run Informational Session

Empowering Black Women to Lead and Make a Difference

Chattanooga, TN — The Chattanooga Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women invites the community to the Third Annual Run Woman Run Informational Session, a transformative event designed to empower, educate, and inspire Black women to pursue leadership roles in public office.

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, 1734 East Third Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404.

This year’s event will feature an engaging panel discussion with esteemed speakers, including:

Taneka Ross, Former Councilwoman, District 28, Nashville, TN

Phylicia Blackmon, Candidate for County Commission, District 5

Jackie A. Thomas, School Board Official

The evening will be moderated by Kendall Gillery, a UTC student and passionate advocate for representation in leadership. Attendees can look forward to insightful discussions about the challenges and triumphs of running for office as a Black woman, the importance of representation at every level of government, and actionable steps for building a successful campaign.

Why This Event Matters:

Representation is power. Black women have historically been the backbone of our communities and movements, yet they remain underrepresented in leadership positions. This session aims to break barriers, build confidence, and equip women with the tools to take their rightful place in government.

Moderator Kendall Gillery will speak on representation's importance, sharing her perspective and inspiration. A quote that resonates with her is, “You can’t be what you can’t see.” This underscores the critical need for visible Black women leaders in all levels of government, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Call to Action:

This is more than an event—it’s a movement. We are calling on women, students, community leaders, and anyone passionate about advancing representation and equity to join us. Whether you’re considering running for office, supporting someone who is, or simply want to learn more, this session is for you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the change. Together, we can create a future where Black women’s voices and leadership are at the forefront.

For more information please contact Ruthie Hereford at 1vpprograms.ncbwchatt@gmail.com