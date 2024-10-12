Run4Kids

to

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Run4Kids - 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run

Saturday, October 12 9 a.m.

Ronald McDonald House Charities invites you to our 5th annual run, where participants come together to raise funds and provide a brighter future for families with critically ill or injured children.

Info

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Run4Kids - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Run4Kids - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Run4Kids - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Run4Kids - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 ical