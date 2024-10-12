Run4Kids
Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga
This 5K and 1-mile Fun Run is more than just a race—it’s a chance to make a difference in the lives of families with critically ill or injured children.
Run4Kids - 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run
Saturday, October 12 9 a.m.
Ronald McDonald House Charities invites you to our 5th annual run, where participants come together to raise funds and provide a brighter future for families with critically ill or injured children.
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports