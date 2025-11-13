The Running Man in IMAX

× Expand IMAX, Paramount Pictures The Running Man arrives in IMAX this month! Experience the game show contestants are dying to get on the largest screen in town. Get your tickets today!

November 13 – November 18

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

2 Hours 13 Minutes | R | 2D

Please note: This movie is rated R for strong language and bloody violence throughout. Children under 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated movies. Those Under 17 can only attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21 years old and has a valid ID. This policy aligns with the Motion Picture Association of America’s rating system.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.