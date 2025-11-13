The Running Man in IMAX

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

November 13 – November 18

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

2 Hours 13 Minutes | R | 2D

Please note: This movie is rated R for strong language and bloody violence throughout. Children under 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated movies. Those Under 17 can only attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21 years old and has a valid ID. This policy aligns with the Motion Picture Association of America’s rating system.

