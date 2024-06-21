RUST at The Tavern

Friday nights call for a cold beer and great live music. We're excited to welcome RUST for an evening of great tunes.

RUST is Chuck Shepard on guitar, harmonica, BV and lead vocals; Mike Salter, drums and BV; Ron Eller, formerly of Strung Like a Horse, on bass with regional music legend and Chattanooga open mic pioneer, Michael McDade on guitar, harmonica, BV and lead vocals. Together, they have over 100 years of combined experience. RUST gives life to classic rock favorites and deep cuts alike, with emphasis on the extensive music library of Neil Young. You need to check them out. The really mean it