Rusty's Birthday Bash - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Forward Madison

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back at CHI Memorial Stadium this Saturday, September 7th! We're celebrating Rusty's Birthday Bash, featuring bounce houses, face painting, and birthday cookie giveaways for the first 150 fans, presented by Center for Sports Medicine 🥳 We're also honoring gold medal Olympian Olivia Reeves in a pre match ceremony and coin toss in addition to the naming of section 117 the "Olivia Reeves Champions Corner." Tickets are on sale now 🎟 Dale Lobos!