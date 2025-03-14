S'mores & Sounds: A Red Bank Concert Series

Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

🎶 Exciting News for Music Lovers! 🎶

Join us for "S'mores & Sounds - a Red Bank Concert Series", an unforgettable musical experience where melodies meet marshmallows! Gather with friends and family under the stars, enjoy live performances by talented artists, and enjoy FREE s'mores by the fire. It's the perfect blend of sweet treats and sweet tunes!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
4236548836
