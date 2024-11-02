All Saint's Day and Day of the Dead Culture Day

× Expand CDM day of the dead graphic

Join us for a vibrant celebration of culture and tradition!

November 2 | 12 - 4 p.m. at Creative Discovery Museum

Celebrate two unique holidays, Guatemalan All Saints' Day and Mexican Day of the Dead. Both holidays honor family and friends through distinct traditions, including music, dance, food, and art. Enjoy live dancing in the Atrium, create kites in the Art Studio, sample traditional foods, and more!

- Guatemalan folkloric dance at 1 p.m.

- Fiambre salad tasting in Spark Central at 2 p.m.

- Mexican home altar display and traditional bread sampling.

‍Free with General Admission.