Sangria Flights with Josh Driver
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sangria Flight Night and live music on the patio sounds like the perfect Thursday evening if you ask us! Raise your glass to $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and tunes from Josh Driver.
Josh Driver is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Info
Concerts & Live Music