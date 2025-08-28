Sangria Flights and Live Music with Amber Fults

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Sangria Flight Night! The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber and $7.50 seasonal sangria flights! We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

