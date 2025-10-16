Sangria Flights with Lucy Smith

Thursdays were meant to be enjoyed on the patio while relaxing with live music! Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and music from Lucy Smith!

Lucy Smith is a senior in high school at Hilger Higher Learning. She started writing songs at the age of seven to share how she perceived the world and processed her feelings. She later learned to play guitar to put melodies to the lyrics. Lucy feels music is such a beautiful form of art, and it’s one that was made to be shared.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.