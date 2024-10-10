Sangria Flights + Music with Jesse Black

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others.

As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience. Enjoy the tunes along with $6 blackberry sangria and $5 zucchini fries!

*Weather permitting.

