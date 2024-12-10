Santa Visits Food City

Food City 4510 Highway 58, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Santa is coming to select Food City locations throughout the holidays, compliments of our friends at Coca-Cola. The public is invited to come out and get photos with Santa and other festive holiday traditions. Bring your phone or camera to capture the magic.

Santa Claus will be at the following locations from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2924

  • Food City #706
  • 4510 Highway 58
  • Chattanooga, TN 37416

Dec. 11, 2024

  • Food City #712
  • 255 Ocoee Crossing NW
  • Cleveland, TN 37312

Dec. 12, 2024

  • Food City #717
  • 8634 Highway 58
  • Harrison, TN 37341

Dec. 16, 2024

  • Food City #727
  • 3901 Dayton Blvd.
  • Red Bank, TN 37415

