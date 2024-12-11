Santa Visits Food City

Santa is coming to select Food City locations throughout the holidays, compliments of our friends at Coca-Cola. The public is invited to come out and get photos with Santa and other festive holiday traditions. Bring your phone or camera to capture the magic.

Santa Claus will be at the following locations from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2924

Food City #706

4510 Highway 58

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Dec. 11, 2024

Food City #712

255 Ocoee Crossing NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

Dec. 12, 2024

Food City #717

8634 Highway 58

Harrison, TN 37341

Dec. 16, 2024