Savage Gulf Hike with Naturalist John Johnson

John Johnson discussing forest ecology along the trail at Savage Gulf.

Get ready to see the west side of Savage Gulf State Park. Intrepid naturalist John Johnson led an awesome day last April of Savage Gulf's east side, returning this year to lead a look of the Gulf's other end. John will not only identify the spring flora and fauna (including those legendary spring ephemerals that might still be in flower), but also discuss the ecology of the Cumberland Plateau and its diversity of forest and riparian communities

As last year, we're looking to see a variety of habitats. We'll meet at the Stone Door trailhead, doing a small 0.4 mile loop to see Laurel Falls, after which we will continue along the rim of the gulf for 0.8 miles, before descending 0.8 miles down to the gulf itself. We will break and eplore some of the bottomlands along Big Creek before returning back to the Stone Door Trailhead to wrap up around 3:30-4:00. Good footwear is essential, and bringing water and snack/lunch highly recommmended. As we will be going into the gulf and back, this would be considered a fairly strenuous hike. If you plan to attend, please let us know and register. Attendence is set to a limit of 20. Come join us!

Reminder that the hike starts at 9:00 CST/10:00 EST. Savage Gulf is in CST.

For registration and more information, contact us: info@tennesseeheartwood.org, or our website: www.tennesseeheartwood.org