× Expand WaterWays non-profit SWDW Instagram posts 2025 - 1 Save Water, Drink Wine Ad

Join us streamside at Greenway Farms for an evening of celebration and appreciation of our local watersheds. This event, brought to you by the Chattanooga nonprofit WaterWays, highlights the vital work being done to restore and safeguard our precious regional waterways.

Ever thought how art can reflect our natural world? Local silk artist Claire Vessort joins the fun to help celebrate Save Water, Drink Wine with her new series on familiar water systems and their topography. The Silkography Series highlights watersheds relevant to WaterWays' presence in the Tennessee River Basin, ones that the Chattanooga community cherishes.

Hungry for some local flavor? We've got you covered with food vendors that are as diverse as our community: Pucketts, Conga, Ben & Jerry’s, Ruby Sunshine, and Mike’s Hole in the Wall. Plus, we'll be serving up a range of wines and local brews from Creature Comforts, Five Wits Brewery, The Tap House, and Odd Story Brewing Company. So, why not raise a glass and toast to our watersheds?

But what's a celebration without some music? The Mtn. Le Conte Jug Band will be performing there, drawing inspiration from American musical traditions while infusing a contemporary flair

For twelve years, Save Water, Drink Wine has been a cornerstone of our community. Now, on a Friday, the event may be a new night, but it’s the same great opportunity to support WaterWays and partners' work in our community. As you sip on a variety of local and international wines, savor delicious bites, and sway to the beat of live music, you'll be learning about our local watersheds from those who are passionately protecting them.

With a silent auction and the Big Splash Awards community lined up, it's not just a celebration, but a recognition of those who strive to safeguard our waterways. Isn't it amazing how we can make a difference while also having a great time supporting local watersheds? Come join the fun at Greenway Farm - all the great experiences mentioned above included with purchase of ticket. We hope to see you there!