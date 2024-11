Save Water, Drink Wine - A Holiday Sip and Shop

× Expand WaterWays Mini SWDW - 1 Mini SWDW Flyer

Mini Save Water Drink Wine is back and better than ever! Join the local water quality nonprofit WaterWays on November 22nd for a Holiday Sip and Shop at Signal Mountain Nursery for drinks, small bites, and fun! The nursery will be decked out in holiday decor and open for shopping!

The event will take place 6:00 - 8:30 pm.

All wine, small bites, and beverages included in the ticket purchase. Tickets can be purchased using the link! This is a 21+ event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mini-save-wat-drink-wine-tickets-1053863958469?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGgpkhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYHB3slPh1BTPNSNgJbD_mnXAzA34HeBihAaP9jpmaLk-SEF949HjPzF_Q_aem_Ji3srbbvNVizs8GJ-ANyaQ