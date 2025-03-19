Scarlett Snake Rock Painting at TN Riverpark
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Leave your mark one rock at a time by painting a rock and adding it to Scarlett our Rock Snake!
• Wednesday, March 19th
• 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
• Free Rock Painting – Add your design to our rock snake Scarlett
• Certificate of Participation
• Beverage Vendor
• Free Games
• Free Parking
• Family Fun!
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1APbZxrkiH/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #TNRiverpark #RockPainting