× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Spring Break 2025 Events Schedule Flyer - Final Possible Edited 2.27.25 Rock Painting Scarlett Snake Rock Painting at TN Riverpark Wednesday, March 19th 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Leave your mark one rock at a time by painting a rock and adding it to Scarlett our Rock Snake!

• Wednesday, March 19th

• 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

• Free Rock Painting – Add your design to our rock snake Scarlett

• Certificate of Participation

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1APbZxrkiH/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #TNRiverpark #RockPainting