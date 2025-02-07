Scènes de ma vie: Fine Art Photography of Sybil McLain-Topel Reception

× Expand Sybil McLain-Topel Whatevah

Friday, February 7th, In-Town Gallery presents a celebration and exhibit of the fine art photography of Sybil McLain-Topel. Sybil’s photography reflects the natural beauty of the Chattanooga area and the human stories within our vibrant city. A portion of the sale of each photograph bought during this show will be donated to ArtsBuild, and each purchaser will receive a free copy of her most recent book, A Season Between.

By turns emotionally charged or quirky and humorous, Sybil McLain-Topel’s vision found expression in images that expressed her unique worldview. “When taking photographs,” she said, “I’m looking for the details that tell a story. I want to connect with others, to inspire, and to provide hope.” An alumna of the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute, Sybil supported the missions of arts organizations and nonprofit agencies, serving on the Board of Directors for ArtBuild and The Pop-up Project. As an active artist, she was a member of In-Town Gallery and Area 61.

Sybil McLain-Topel, who moved to Chattanooga in 2014, was a writer-in-residence at the Lillian E. Smith Center in Clayton, GA, and an MFA graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design. For 10 years, she served as the Vice President of Marketing and Engagement for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. Her photograph, “Betty’s Bang--Florala, Alabama,” was chosen for the Hunter Museum’s Spectrum Auction. Sybil’s photographs are featured in collections throughout the southeast and are displayed at the Edwin Hotel.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located 'Between the Bridges' on Chattanooga's North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave.