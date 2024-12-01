Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert

× Expand private Scenic City Chorale

On Sunday, December 1st at 3pm (the Sunday after Thanksgiving), the Scenic City Chorale will present its Christmas Concert as a free gift to the Chattanooga community from The Scenic City Chorale, now in its 60th year. 50 men and women form this community singing group. Featuring traditional and modern Christmas music to put you in the holiday spirit in the beautiful sanctuary of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on N Moore Rd. Jim Bailiff, Music Director