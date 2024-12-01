Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert

to

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1505 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

On Sunday, December 1st at 3pm (the Sunday after Thanksgiving), the Scenic City Chorale will present its Christmas Concert as a free gift to the Chattanooga community from The Scenic City Chorale, now in its 60th year. 50 men and women form this community singing group. Featuring traditional and modern Christmas music to put you in the holiday spirit in the beautiful sanctuary of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on N Moore Rd. Jim Bailiff, Music Director

Info

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1505 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Concerts & Live Music
423-227-1505
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert - 2024-12-01 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert - 2024-12-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert - 2024-12-01 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert - 2024-12-01 15:00:00 ical