Scenic City Clay Arts Presents “My Favorite Bowl Has Cracks” Exhibit at Stove Works

× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts, Nicole Nichols Sculptural ceramic vessel created by Education Director, Nicole Nichols, that will be on display at the "My Favorite Bowl Has Cracks" exhibit

Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) will present My Favorite Bowl Has Cracks, a collaborative ceramics exhibition on view at Stove Works from Sept. 5–27, 2025. The show brings together 28 artists whose work spans geographic boundaries and creative perspectives, including Scenic City Clay Arts studio members, Chattanooga-based makers, and ceramicists from across the United States, Canada and South Africa.

Blending sculptural and functional design, the exhibition features works such as masks, hanging elements, intricately slip-trailed lidded vessels, vases and more. While many pieces nod to utility, each is infused with narrative — whether rooted in identity, tradition, social commentary or emotion. Together, they challenge conventional ideas of function, prompting viewers to see how objects, whether used daily or admired as art, can carry stories, spark reflection and shape experiences.

The opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 5, from 5–7 p.m. at Stove Works, located at 1250 E. 13th St. in Chattanooga. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of art and community while viewing the exhibition for the first time and celebrating the accomplishments of the participating artists.

“This show represents a remarkable range of skills, styles and perspectives,” said Madeline Wright, SCCA Executive Director. “To have work from so many different places, across the country and the world, come together in one gallery is something special. It’s a rare opportunity for Chattanoogans to experience this level of diversity in the ceramic arts right here at home.”

Participating artists include Aida Gregg, Ailin Skipper, Aimee Marcinko, Ali Davenport, Chase Guajardo, Christiana Willocks, David Bunch, Erika Denney, Isaiah Kennedy, Jazzmine Curtis, Jillian Mae Seversky, Jordan Metz, Josie Hemmer, Kaylee Beck, Kelcie Beausir, Kelly Culpepper Towe, Kelsey Pickering, Ken Herrin, Kim Myers, Nicole Nichols, Priya Ray, Rosie Yakob, Ryan Nesbitt, Sinethemba Xola, Sofia Arnold, Taylor Kinser, Terrie Simmons and Vicki Park.

The exhibition will remain on view at Stove Works through Sept. 27 during regular gallery hours, Wednesday–Saturday, 12–6:30 p.m.