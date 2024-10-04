Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park - MACBETH

× Expand Scenic City Shakespeare MACBETH at Scenic City Shakespeare this October

Scenic City Shakespeare returns for a sixth production at Greenway Farm Park!

Every Friday and Saturday this October, join a cast of new and returning company members for Shakespeare's bewitching tragedy MACBETH. Performances take place at Greenway Farm Park in Hixson, Tennessee, and will begin at 7:30PM October 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19, 25 & 26. Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your outdoor chairs and blankets - seating is not provided.

We ask that you make reservations at ScenicCityShakespeare.org/Tickets to help us prepare for each evening and track our growth.

One of William Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies, MACBETH follows the ambitious titular character from heroic rise to inevitable downfall. Fueled by haunting prophecies, Macbeth is influenced by his hunger for power and his wife’s infamously ruthless encouragement. In staging this production, Scenic City Shakespeare will, for the first time, move away from the historic Sniteman Cabin and into the open fields of Greenway Farms, the perfect local equivalent to the misty moors of Scotland.

The cast features Jonathan Harris as Macbeth and Amanda Medlin as Lady Macbeth with Bryan Basil, Maria Chattin, Nneka Ijeoma, Lee Larson, Sawyer Medlin, Sam Melton, Morgan Robbins, Hunter Rodgers, and Art Sanner. October's Shakespeare in the Park is presented FREE through the Artists Work Grant provided by ArtsBuild, with additional support from the Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Enterprise Center, Barking Legs Theatre, and Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors. Audience donations are pivotal to the continued success of Shakespeare in the Park. Please consider making a $20 contribution - less than the average local theatre ticket price. You can show your support by adding a donation to your ticket reservation, or by visiting ScenicCityShakespeare.org/donate.

The seating area will open at 6:30PM. Become a monthly subscriber at any level and get early access to the seating area up to three hours before showtime. Shakespeare's works often tackle complex themes and multifaceted characters that can present challenges to actors and audiences. We seek to thoughtfully adapt Shakespeare's cherished stories and poetry while celebrating a greater spectrum of identities in the hope that our productions can resonate with all audiences. This production contains mature themes and graphic violence that may not be appropriate for children.