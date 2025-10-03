Scenic City Sporting Clays Tournament
to
Benton Sporting Clays 5244 Upper River Rd NE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Charleston
Helen Ross McNabb Foundation
Scenic City Sporting Clays
The Scenic City Sporting Clays Tournament benefits the McNabb Center, a premier nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in East Tennessee. We hope to see you this year—whether you're aiming for the clays or aiming to volunteer, we can’t wait to do it all over again!
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor