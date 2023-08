× Expand The Chattanooga Market Scenic City Wings Sunday, October 1 at The Chattanooga Market

Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2023. Look out, these folks take their wings super serious so make sure you sample them all… they’re all unique.