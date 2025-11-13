× Expand Scenic Stitches Flyer for the 2026 Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival depicts a hang-gliding sheep wearing a pink sweater. Text announces the show with the dates February 28, 2026 and March 1, 2026, along with the following information: 70+ vendors, fiber arts classes, interactive stations, demos, and more.

Join us at the Chattanooga Convention Center on February 28 and March 1, 2026 for the second annual Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival!

- Shop more than 70 vendors for a variety of fiber arts (and other fun things, like flash tattoos!)

- Try something new from our selection of classes for various fiber arts and skill levels

- Play at our interactive stations

- Learn more about that technique you've been curious about at our live demos

Get your tickets at scenicstitches.yapsody.com - prices increase at the door!