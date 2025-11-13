Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival
Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
Scenic Stitches
Flyer for the 2026 Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival depicts a hang-gliding sheep wearing a pink sweater. Text announces the show with the dates February 28, 2026 and March 1, 2026, along with the following information: 70+ vendors, fiber arts classes, interactive stations, demos, and more.
Join us at the Chattanooga Convention Center on February 28 and March 1, 2026 for the second annual Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival!
- Shop more than 70 vendors for a variety of fiber arts (and other fun things, like flash tattoos!)
- Try something new from our selection of classes for various fiber arts and skill levels
- Play at our interactive stations
- Learn more about that technique you've been curious about at our live demos
Get your tickets at scenicstitches.yapsody.com - prices increase at the door!