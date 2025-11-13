Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival

to

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Join us at the Chattanooga Convention Center on February 28 and March 1, 2026 for the second annual Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival!

- Shop more than 70 vendors for a variety of fiber arts (and other fun things, like flash tattoos!)

- Try something new from our selection of classes for various fiber arts and skill levels

- Play at our interactive stations

- Learn more about that technique you've been curious about at our live demos

Get your tickets at scenicstitches.yapsody.com - prices increase at the door!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
to
