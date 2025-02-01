The Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival is set to make its debut in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on February 1-2, 2025, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. This exciting new event promises to be a vibrant celebration of all things fiber arts, bringing together fiber enthusiasts, makers, and small businesses from across the country.

The Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival will feature over 70 vendors, showcasing a diverse array of yarns, roving, tools, and supplies, offering something for everyone from seasoned artisans to beginners. The event will also include an extensive lineup of classes, where participants can learn a variety of fiber arts techniques, from knitting and crochet to weaving and spinning.

In addition to the vendor floor and educational opportunities, the festival will feature a one-of-a-kind Handmade Fashion Show, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship. Attendees will have the chance to show off their handmade garments and accessories on the runway.

Other highlights of the event include a Stitch Marker Swap, where attendees can exchange stitch markers, and a dedicated photo station to capture memories in the festival’s colorful and creative atmosphere. Whether you're looking to expand your fiber skills, shop for unique materials, or simply enjoy a community of like-minded individuals, the Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival has something for everyone.

Event Details:

Dates: February 1-2, 2025

February 1-2, 2025 Location: Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee Admission: Tickets available online and at the door

Tickets available online and at the door Vendor List: 70+ vendors from across the country

70+ vendors from across the country Classes & Workshops: A variety of fiber arts techniques to choose from

A variety of fiber arts techniques to choose from Fashion Show: Handmade garments and accessories by local fiber artists

Handmade garments and accessories by local fiber artists Other Activities: Stitch Marker Swap, Photo Station, and more!

The Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival is poised to become a must-visit event for fiber arts lovers, offering a welcoming environment for creators of all levels. Whether you're a knitting novice, an experienced weaver, or simply interested in exploring the world of fiber arts, this inaugural festival will be an unforgettable experience.

For more information, including ticket sales, class schedules, and vendor details, please visit the festival's official website at www.ScenicStitches.com.