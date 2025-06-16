Scenic Stitches Pop-Up at Oddstory
to
Oddstory Brewing Co. 1604 Central Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us on Monday, June 16 6pm-9pm at OddStory Central for a (free!) Scenic Stitches Pop-Up!
We will have mini-weavings to play with that will be turned into pixel art. We are also asking for donations of clean t-shirts and fabric (including sheets and tablecloths) that will be used at a future event.
Come weave with us or bring your own crafty project and hang out!
