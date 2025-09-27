Scenic Stitches Spectacle

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Scenic Stitches Spectacle is an outdoor circus-themed festival that will take place on Saturday, September 27, 1-5pm, at Coolidge Park.

Free to attend, this family-friendly event will feature a vendor market, performers, artist demos, and a playground of large-scale fiber arts equipment for attendees to try out, such as weaving inside a walk-in tunnel, giant cross stitch, braiding in a hula hoop, and more.

More information can be found at www.scenicstitches.com or on Instagram @scenicstitches

