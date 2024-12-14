School of Music Christmas Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer School of Music Choirs

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music presents a sacred Christmas program featuring J.S. Bach’s Magnificat, a highly celebrated work for five-part chorus conducted by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble and Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, on Saturday, December 14, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Come early to hear the Southern Ringtones usher in the season with sing-along carols and organ accompaniment. Choirs and the Symphony Orchestra will be joined by an alumni cast of soloists. This free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.