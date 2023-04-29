School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Choirs will present a concert on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m., under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble. The three School of Music choral ensembles—Bel Canto (women's chorus), Die Meistersinger (men's chorus), and I Cantori (select chamber choir)—will be featured separately as well as in combination for their final concert of the school year. The repertoire includes a diverse mix of favorites sung throughout this semester and last in addition to new pieces prepared for the finale. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed from Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-29 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-29 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-29 16:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 22, 2023

Thursday

March 23, 2023

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours