School of Music Presents Choral Ensembles at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s Choirs will present a concert on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m., under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble. The three School of Music choral ensembles—Bel Canto (women's chorus), Die Meistersinger (men's chorus), and I Cantori (select chamber choir)—will be featured separately as well as in combination for their final concert of the school year. The repertoire includes a diverse mix of favorites sung throughout this semester and last in addition to new pieces prepared for the finale. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed from Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.